MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Charges are pending for a driver involved in a wrong-way crash Monday morning on I-75 in Manatee County, according to FHP.

A 23-year-old man was driving the wrong way on I-75 near mile-marker 227 when he crashed into an SUV driven by a 70-year-old man, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash is being investigating as a DUI.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital, troopers said.