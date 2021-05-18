‘Catch of a lifetime’: Massive tarpon caught near Anna Maria Island

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Hit and Run” Fishing Charters

TAMPA (WFLA) – A catch of a lifetime!

On Thursday, just off Anna Maria Island Tyler Kapela and his charter client, Russel caught a tarpon that onlookers along the beach were amazed by.

Kapela told WFLA that this was the “fish of a lifetime” for his client. 

The tarpon was 84” fork length and 42” girth and weighed in at a massive 211 pounds.

“Just to see a fish this size jump out of the water is something to behold but to be lucky enough to land it on the beach, get in the water with it and capture an epic photo like this is truly something special,” Kapela said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss