‘Catch of a lifetime’: Massive tarpon caught near Anna Maria Island

TAMPA (WFLA) – A catch of a lifetime!

On Thursday, just off Anna Maria Island Tyler Kapela and his charter client, Russel caught a tarpon that onlookers along the beach were amazed by.

Kapela told WFLA that this was the “fish of a lifetime” for his client.

The tarpon was 84” fork length and 42” girth and weighed in at a massive 211 pounds.

“Just to see a fish this size jump out of the water is something to behold but to be lucky enough to land it on the beach, get in the water with it and capture an epic photo like this is truly something special,” Kapela said.