TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Palmetto Tuesday morning, killing one and leaving the other with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from Bradenton had tried to cross U.S. 41 and entered the path of a sedan, which hit them.

The woman died at the scene and the man was rushed to Blake Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the incident remains under investigation.