TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton restaurant has canceled plans to host a party for a Parrish man who was convicted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Adam Johnson made national headlines when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern after entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

He pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in November, and was sentenced in February to 75 days in prison.

News Channel 8 can confirm Caddy’s Bradenton Island, a popular waterfront located on 801 Riverside Drive, canceled a “going to prison” party hosted by Johnson after a Facebook post for the event gained attention on social media.

The restaurant’s manager told WFLA that Johnson had indeed scheduled the event, but they decided to cancel the party due to the attention it’s drawing.