Bus driver shortage remains challenge for school districts across Tampa Bay area

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Staffing shortages are a daily challenge for school districts across the Tampa Bay area. The Manatee County School District is struggling to fill vacancies for school bus drivers.

Director of Transportation Jamie Warrington tells 8 On Your Side in his 28 years in the school transportation realm, he’s never seen anything quite like what school districts are facing right now.

“It is just an unprecedented time that we are living in. I would like to say that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and if there is, my glasses isn’t picking it up just yet,” said Warrington.

Across Manatee County, about 18,000 students rely on transportation services. Right now, there are 129 bus routes to serve those students. However, there are 42 vacancies and routes without an assigned driver.

“On top of that, we have anywhere from 10 on a good day to maybe 20 or 25 additional drivers that are calling out sick for one reason or another and a lot of them are COVID-related. That is definitely not helping the situation,” said the transportation director.

Staff are getting creative to make sure those routes are covered each day, but it’s a constant struggle with no end in sight.

“It is an impossible situation. We try to spread it around so that we are not constantly making the same routes late. I totally understand the community’s frustration, and parents’ frustration and ultimately students’ frustration,” said Warrington. “Our drivers and attendants.. they are getting frustrated. They are working 12 to 14 hours a day trying to get kids where they need to go and they are getting burned out as well,” he continued.

Warrington says the district is trying to recruit at job fairs and online, but the applicant pool just isn’t out there. He urges anyone interested or looking for a new job to contact the district.

“It is a tough tough job, but it is critical to our educational system and to the educational success of our students,” he said.

The district is hiring both full-time and part-time positions. Training for a commercial driver’s license will be covered by the district.

In order to apply online (search for keyword ”Bus Driver”) or contact the Manatee County School District at (941) 708-8800 x44119.