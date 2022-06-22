TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for at least one person suspected of burglarizing several homes in southern Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect or suspects broke into a number of homes in part of Sarasota that’s in Manatee County between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on Monday. The homes were located in the 4100 block of 72nd Ave East, the 5400 block of Palm Aire Drive and the 6700 block of Cheswick Street. At least one other burglary occurred in the 1400 block of Millbrook Circle in Bradenton, deputies said.

The burglar or burglars entered the homes by kicking in the front door or prying it open. They would rummage through the homes, and took at least one valuable item, according to deputies.

Deputies said one victim was inside their home when the burglary occurred and spotted a male wearing a green long-sleeve T-shirt with a black mask covering his face. The suspect was startled and ran away, fleeing the area in a dark colored SUV, believed to be a Jeep Liberty, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.