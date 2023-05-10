MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Brandon died after crashing his pickup truck in northern Manatee County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along I-75 south near the I-275 interchange at 12:18 a.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 53-year-old man may have suffered a medical episode and missed a curve in the road, according to FHP. The pickup struck a steel cable barrier in the median.

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators are looking into whether a medical episode or some other factor caused the crash.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to FHP.