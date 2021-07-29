Bradenton woman wins year of free flights for uploading photo of COVID vaccine card

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman was one of five Americans to win free flights for a year after uploading a photo of her COVID vaccination card as part of a sweepstakes.

United Airlines’ “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes was a way to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The airline’s loyalty members were able to enter the contest by uploading their vaccine cards to the United app and website.

Thirty first-prize winners won a pair of roundtrip tickets to anywhere United flies, but only five won the grand prize of flying anywhere in the world United flies with a companion over the next year.

Ashley Cronkhite from Bradenton was one of the five lucky winners, United announced Thursday. According to the airline, more than one million people entered the contest.

Flying around the world for free? ✈️🌎 A dream-turned-reality for these five grand prize winners. Take a look as Captain CJ shares the good news for the winners of our Your Shot to Fly sweepstakes! pic.twitter.com/erFAgFmfRS — United Airlines (@united) July 29, 2021

“We were proud to do our part to encourage more Americans to get their shot and were thrilled by the overwhelming response we received,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “This prize clearly struck an emotional chord with our customers, as the opportunity to travel and connect with people and places that matter most is something that clearly has been missed during the pandemic. I’d like to extend my personal gratitude to everyone who entered the sweepstakes and more importantly, made the decision to get vaccinated.”

According to a news release from United, Cronkhite is an advertising professional who started working at a grocery store during the pandemic. She told the airline she plans to travel to Europe, including Ireland and Italy, with her mom.