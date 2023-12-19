BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — One Bradenton woman thought she heard gunshots coming from a tire shop next to her home. Turns out what she believed was an intruder at the shop was actually a furry friend.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Bradenton police responded to a tire shop with a residence next door after the woman thought she heard what sounded like gunshots.

When the officers entered the building, they quickly discovered the perpetrator, or rather, the “puppy-trator.”

A small black puppy, who belonged to the woman, had gotten loose and knocked over several fluorescent light bulbs in the shop, which the woman mistook for gunshots.

The officers responding secured the uninjured pup and checked the building to make sure no other intruders were present.