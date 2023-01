Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman was killed after crashing into a tree last Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 35-year-old woman was driving a van west on 34th Avenue West at the intersection with US-41 at 11:43 p.m.

The woman’s van ended up veering to the left, got off the road, and struck a tree.

Troopers said the woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries, but she died.

The crash is still under investigation.