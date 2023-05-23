MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman died after she was hit by a car along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday.

The 25-year-old’s sedan broke down in the outside lane near mile marker 214 (north of University Pkwy.) at 4:30 p.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was standing near the open driver’s side door when she was struck by a sedan driven by a 20-year-old Sarasota woman. FHP said the sedan was changing lanes at the time of the collision.

The sedan hit the side of the Bradenton woman’s car, according to FHP, and her body ended up on the shoulder. She died from her injuries at the site of the crash.

After striking the pedestrian, the sedan hit the side of a SUV, which was carrying a 40-year-old woman and two girls, ages 13 and 8, from Naples. They were also not hurt in the crash.

A fourth vehicle, another sedan, collided with the back of the Bradenton woman’s car. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Bradenton, was not hurt.

There was a 9-year-old girl inside of the Bradenton woman’s car, but she was not injured in the multiple collisions.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.