Bradenton woman desperate to track down priceless cross mixed up in shipping mishap

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dianne Hubata has spent the past three weeks trying to track down a package that she says was destined for Maryland but ended up at an Amazon facility in Pennsylvania instead.

The package was insured, but she says what was inside is irreplaceable. Inside the box was a framed metal cross from her mother-in-law’s coffin. It was a precious keepsake meant to be a gift for her husband-to-be for his first Christmas without her.

“I feel so bad. I feel like I was trying to do something and now I lost it,” said Hubata.

Hubata says a UPS driver came to her house to pick up a defective TV her fiance bought off Amazon. The driver picked up the Amazon return package as well as the package with the cross inside. A short time later, she learned both boxes were signed for at an Amazon facility in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on November 12.

The Bradenton woman says she’s spent hours on the phone with UPS and Amazon trying to get the package back with no luck.

“They keep giving me the run around saying they haven’t found the box yet,” said Hubata. “I called UPS and they’re saying there is nothing that they can do at this point because they delivered it to Amazon…Amazon is the one that needs to find the box and send it back,” she continued.

Hubata says she’s talked to several customer service representatives virtually every other day. With no movement in tracking down her precious keepsake, she turned to 8 On Your Side for help.

“I need to be able to get that cross back. The longer it waits, it seems like the harder it will be to find it,” said Hubata.

8 On Your Side contacted Amazon and UPS Wednesday to see how the companies can help the Bradenton woman get back the priceless package.

“We’re looking into the incident,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, we did not receive a response back from UPS.