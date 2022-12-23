BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman was charged with DUI manslaughter Friday after police said a pedestrian died following a crash.

Investigators said Nicole Brennan, 50, struck a pedestrian in the 1400 block of 26th Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert with significant, life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Brennan refused to submit a breath alcohol test and was arrested at the scene for DUI crash with serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. They said a warrant for a blood sample was obtained and the results of toxicology tests are pending.

The victim died from his injuries on Thursday.

A new warrant was obtained for Brennan, upgrading the charges to DUI manslaughter, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Master Patrol

Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-932-9300 or email ryan.vaughn@bradentonpd.com.