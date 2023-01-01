MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 80-year-old woman from Bradenton died after being ejected during a crash on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on US-41 near Buckeye Road, just south of the Hillsborough County line. Troopers said foggy conditions caused limited visibility at the time of the crash.

Troopers said a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 36-year-old Tampa woman was heading north in the southbound lanes of US-41, approaching a Jeep Wrangler travelling south. The driver of the Wrangler swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the collision, but FHP said the Sonata hit the right side of the car.

The impact sent the Wrangler onto the shoulder and caused it to flip multiple times. Troopers said the 80-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle before it came to a stop.

The passenger died at the site of the crash from her injuries. FHP said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other occupants of the Wrangler – a 58-year-old Sarasota man and a 36-year-old Bradenton woman – sustained minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the Sonata was arrested for DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license resulting in death, reckless driving, and 4 counts of DUI with property damage or injury. WFLA.com reached out to FHP to confirm the driver’s identity.