BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Bradenton has announced that its wastewater plant could overflow soon.

The city said its public works staff informed them that the plant is full.

As such, residents were asked to conserve water by not doing dishes or laundry, flushing only when necessary, and limiting their showers.

Those who still have power should go ahead and charge any electronics they have.

The Bradenton Police Department told residents to stay off roads as debris has already begun falling.