TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bradenton.

The teen, Isabella Spoly, was last seen in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Spoly is a 5 feet 6 inches tall white female, weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that has anime characters on it. She also had on blue pajama pants, Converse shoes and black earrings, according to deputies.

Deputies said Spoly suffers from a mental illness and needs her medication.

She is known to frequent an area in the 2900 block of 18th Street West.

Anyone with information about Spoly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.