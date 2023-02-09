FILE – Rioters are seen outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy has pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, federal court records show.

Video showed Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, pushing two Capitol police officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, as they defended a staircase leading up to the building. He wore a black ballistic vest and ski goggles, and had been standing at the front of a crowd that was yelling at officers.

“He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

After the assault, authorities said the crowd was able to surge through the gap Scott had created in the police line.

Scott pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He faces potential fines, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to the Justice Department, more than 985 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in the riot, including 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.