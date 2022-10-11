BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine using Prieto’s postal route.

Court documents said Hernandez Coss would give Prieto addresses on her route that were supposed to get packages from Puerto Rico that contained cocaine. Instead of delivering the packages to the addresses, Prieto would remove the packages from circulation so Coss could distribute the cocaine for sale.

On Aug. 15, 2022, authorities seized a shipment of cocaine from Prieto, leading to her and Coss’ arrest.

The two suspects were charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine. If convicted, each suspect faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.