BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton police officer has died after battling cancer, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The department announced Monday morning that Sergeant Lee Cosens passed away from the disease — leaving behind his wife, Amy, and two daughters, ages 6 and 7.

“It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family,” the department said.

Before his time at the Bradenton Police Department, Cosens was a member of the U.S. Army.

He worked with the BPD for 10 years and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021. He was part of multiple speciality units like the hostage negotiation team, marine unit, and state emergency response team.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said.