Bradenton police locate missing teens

Manatee County

Bradenton Police Department

UPDATE: Bradenton police say both teens have been found and are safe.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs your help looking for two missing teens.

Police say Elle Parker, 13, and Annabelle Latinka, 13, were last seen Thursday morning in the Ballard Park area.

Police describe Parker as 5 feet 7 inches in height weighing 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes amd was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and pink athletic style pants.

Latinka was last seen wearing black tee shirt with a “Beatles” logo and jean shorts and police say she is 5 feet tall weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information please contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941- 932-9356

