Bradenton police searching for thieves who posed as pest control workers

Manatee County

Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs your help locating two men who stole from several condominium owners by posing as pest control workers.

According to police, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on Feb. 24, two men posed as employees of a pest control company and were able to enter several condominiums in the area of Ironwood Circle and Pinebrook Circle as well as the River Oaks Condominiums.

It is believed that the suspects were driving a dark colored 2019 or newer model Chevrolet Silverado with a cover on the bed and trailer hitch. Police said a third suspect drove and stayed in the vehicle as the suspects who went inside the condominiums wore gloves and masks during the crimes.

Photo provided by Bradenton Police Department

As a reminder, please do not allow anyone into your home that was not hired by you. Anyone posing as a contractor on behalf of a homeowners association, management company or anyone else that you are not expecting you should confirm their employment status and identity before letting anyone into your home.

Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to call Detective Jay Gow or Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9373 or 941-932-9370.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

