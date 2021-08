MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 92-year-old man.

Police say Chester Bailey was last seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a black button-up shirt, jeans, and dark loafer shoes.

If you have any information on Bailey’s whereabouts, please contact BPD at 941-932-9300.