BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department needs your help locating an eight-year-old girl.

According to police, Zhan’e Jenkins left her home in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue East around 11:30 a.m. She has not been seen since.

Zhan’e was last seen wearing a white shirt, unknown bottoms, and a pink headband. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

If anyone has seen Zhan’e, please call Bradenton PD at 941-932-9300, or 911.