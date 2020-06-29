Bradenton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Mathias Williams was last seen on Thursday at the Riverwalk when he walked away from his mother. He was wearing a grey hoodie, white shirt and black shorts.

Williams is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

If you have seen him, please call Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300.

