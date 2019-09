BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently searching for two girls who went missing from their home in Bradenton.

17-year-old Aliya Williams and 10-year-old Auroa Cobbs were last seen on Sept. 19 and were in good health.

The girls, who are cousins, are believed to be together in the area of Wimauma or Ruskin.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322.

