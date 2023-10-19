BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are searching for a man who robbed Regions Bank, located at 5009 Manatee Avenue East (SR-64) Thursday morning.

Officers said that around 9:30 a.m., the suspect passed a note to a teller, demanding money.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said he didn’t display a weapon and no one was hurt during the robbery.

Bradenton Police Department

Bradenton Police Department

Bradenton Police Department

Bradenton Police Department

Bradenton PD described the suspect as a black man in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build. He had long, black hair, that was possibly a wig. The man was also wearing pink pants and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 941-932-9300. Anonymous tips can be made at 866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com.

This is an active investigation.