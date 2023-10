BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting investigation that occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials need help finding 38-year-old Juan Blas-Romero, who is described as being 5’4 and 180 pounds.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue Terrace East. There were no injuries.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9373. BPD can also be reached at 941-932-9300.