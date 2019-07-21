Bradenton police searching for attempted murder suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are hoping you can help locate an attempted murder suspect.

According to police, they received a 911 call Thursday around 2:17 p.m. about a reported man needing medical attention for unknown injuries. After police and EMS arrived, they found a 37-year-old Bradenton resident with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Blake Trauma Unit, where he underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects in the case, Apolino Aguilar and Gerardo Aguilar. Apolino, 23, was found and was arrested without incident. However, Gerardo has not been found.

Apolino Aguilar – Bradenton Police Department

A warrant has been issued for Gerardo for attempted murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Apolino was charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery. He is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

If anyone knows of Gerardo’s whereabouts or any information on the situation, please call 911 or Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308.