BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a smoke shop and holding its employees at gunpoint on Monday morning.

According to the police department, the robbery occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at the Wild Smoke Shop at 5254 SR-64 E in Bradenton.

Police said two suspects were involved in the armed robbery – the armed suspect, who is described as being 5’9″ and weighing 165 pounds, held employees at gunpoint, while the second suspect – acted as a lookout.

The first suspect was seen wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket, and tan work boots. The second man donned blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and black sneakers.

Both men were wearing black face masks and gray gloves during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-932-9300 or william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.