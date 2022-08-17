BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said they are searching for a man after his fiancée was shot in both legs on Wednesday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened on 37th Street Ct. W. just before 11:30 a.m.

A 38-year-old woman called 911 to report that she had been shot in the leg, police said.

Emergency crews found that the woman had been shot in both legs by a single bullet. She was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are looking for the woman’s fiancé, 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith. Police said he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Investigators said a green 2005 GMC Envoy that Smith was driving was located.

Police said Smith may be headed to Tennessee, where he has relatives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 941-875-2890. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.