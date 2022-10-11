MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the officer was directing traffic at Manatee Avenue and 43rd Street West when they were stuck.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

Further information was not immediately released. Additional updates are expected later Tuesday.

