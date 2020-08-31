Bradenton police officer fired following racist Facebook posts, mishandling of arrest

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department has fired officer Jerard Vonador after he posted numerous racist posts on his Facebook page.

According to police, the most serious posts included referring to well-known commentator Candace Owens as a racial slur as well as a second post which included former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson and Owens in a meme depicting them as Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

An additional investigation showed Vonador violated police policy in mishandling a domestic battery complaint that led to the delay in charges being brought against a suspect.

Bradenton police says “conduct by officers which impairs working relationships, impedes the performance of duties, negatively affects the public perception of the agency, and fails to reflect our core values will not be tolerated.”