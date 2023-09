MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton Police Department K-9 suffered a snakebite to her paw on Wednesday while training in Tallahassee.

The department said in a Facebook post that K-9 Liberty was bitten by a cottonmouth/water moccasin, a venomous snake.

With immediate medical attention and antivenom administered, the dog is alive and recovering with her partner, Detective Moyett.

Although K-9 Liberty is vaccinated for rattlesnake bites, the vaccine doesn’t protect against water moccasins.