Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton Police Department K-9 Riggs is retiring and got a heartwarming sendoff from the department.
The police department posted a video of Riggs’ last day on the job, which can be seen above.
Riggs was a member of the department for seven years and will be enjoying retirement with his handler, Bradenton Police Officer Palmer according to the department’s Facebook page.
LATEST POSTS
- Hillsborough Co. votes to prohibit pets stores from selling dogs, cats from industrial breeders
- A warning for those using GoodRX app to save money
- Search underway for two vehicles of interest in Plant City hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy, deputies say
- Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized
- Family of 3 among many fatalities in Tennessee tornadoes