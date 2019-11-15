Bradenton police investigating racist flyers found in a neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in a Bradenton community were alarmed to find racist flyers at their doorstep.

The papers contained a message of white supremacy. Now, police want to find whoever is responsible.

Bradenton’s Village of the Arts has plenty of color and character.

“There’s people from every race, creed, and color here, its kind of like an old hippie commune,” said resident Mark Burrow.

But a few days ago, residents along this popular art community discovered baggies outside their homes. Mark Burrow couldn’t believe the message it contained.

“It really freaked out a lot of people in the neighborhood, there are a lot of people that are afraid,” said Burrow.

It was a proclamation of white supremacy. The writer claimed history shows they’ve earned the right to white privilege and they’re not ashamed of it.

The group listed at the bottom is labeled by the southern poverty law center as a ‘neo-Nazi’ group.

“This is one of the most liberal neighborhoods you can come across,” said Burrow. “At least it’s just throwing paper, it could’ve been worse- they could’ve been throwing rocks through your window.”

It wasn’t just Village of the Arts, other surrounding neighborhoods got the messages as well.

“Of course you have freedom of speech, freedom of the press, but I believe that when you want to set it on somebody’s front porch, that’s when people need to stand up a little bit and say no I think its wrong,” said resident Sean O’Connor.

Bradenton police are investigating, and these residents want this person to know this hate speech is not welcome here.

“When people see this and don’t talk about this, it creates an unnecessary fear,” said O’Connor.

“Don’t fear the hate, stand up against it and you take away its power,” said Burrow.

If you have any information, call Bradenton Police.