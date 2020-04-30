Bradenton police investigating death of elderly woman found in wheelchair by road

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly woman found in a wheelchair alongside a roadway.

According to detectives, the woman was found on 15th Street West and needs the public’s help identifying the woman.

Detectives say the woman appears to be in her mid-80’s approximately five feet one inch tall, weighing 90 pounds, with a surgical scar on the right side of her head and appears to have been right-hand paralysis.

Police say the woman was wearing a gray sweatshirt, with pink, white, and purple floral print pajama pants and pink and gray socks.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police department at 941-932-9373.