BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police officers escorted late Sergeant Lee Cosens’ daughters to their first day of school on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Sergeant Cosens lost his battle with cancer.

After his passing, officers vowed to always be there for his wife and daughters.

“Lee wouldn’t have missed his girls’ first day of school,” Bradenton PD said in a Facebook post.

Cosens daughters were accompanied by Sergeant Pilant, Detective Freed, Detective Gow, and Lieutenant Deshaies.