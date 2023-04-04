BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is mourning the loss of long-time volunteer Judy Henshaw, who sadly passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

“Miss Judy, as she was known to us, volunteered at BPD for more than a decade,” the department wrote in a Facebook post celebrating her life.

Judy, a former licensed practical nurse, volunteered at the department from 2012 until 2022 and also worked as a crossing guard for several years.

“Miss Judy was an avid bowler and a big Rays and Red Sox fan (or anyone who could beat the Yankees)!” the department said. “Thank you for your dedication to BPD, quick wit, and ability to keep us all in line, Miss Judy – you will be missed.”

Judy was 81.