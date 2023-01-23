MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is celebrating the birthday of their Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, who turned 4-year-old old last week.

The department said Liberty was treated with a dog-friendly cake made especially for her by her handler, Det. Moyett, and plenty of treats.

Liberty also celebrated the milestone with familiarization training on board the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

(Bradenton Police Department)

(Bradenton Police Department)

(Bradenton Police Department)

(Bradenton Police Department)

Just two weeks earlier, the department shared an adorable video showing Liberty being a bit overdramatic when she didn’t get the toy she wanted for the holidays.