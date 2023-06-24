The scene of the shooting on Jan. 23. (WFLA)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old is the latest arrest in a five-month investigation into a deadly triple shooting in Bradenton, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department said Kobe Brooks, 19, turned himself in Friday evening on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and robbery.

Detectives said the charges were related to an armed robbery where at least seven suspects entered a home on 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23, 2023.

The robbery turned violent when the suspects fired over 60 rounds in the home — hitting three people, according to the department. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died eight days after the shooting.

Police said so far, the following individuals have been charged in the crime:

Tyreak Allen, 20

Mekhi Booker, 18

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kevion Brooks, 22

Kobe Brooks, 19

Shamar Mobley, 20

Jerome Williams, 20

The department is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call 941-932-9300.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is also available for anonymous tips sent to Crime Stoppers. Those with information can visit manateecrimestoppers.com or call 866-634-8477 (TIPS).