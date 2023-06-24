BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old is the latest arrest in a five-month investigation into a deadly triple shooting in Bradenton, according to police.
The Bradenton Police Department said Kobe Brooks, 19, turned himself in Friday evening on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and robbery.
Detectives said the charges were related to an armed robbery where at least seven suspects entered a home on 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23, 2023.
The robbery turned violent when the suspects fired over 60 rounds in the home — hitting three people, according to the department. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died eight days after the shooting.
Police said so far, the following individuals have been charged in the crime:
- Tyreak Allen, 20
- Mekhi Booker, 18
- Dorian Brooks, 24
- Kevion Brooks, 22
- Kobe Brooks, 19
- Shamar Mobley, 20
- Jerome Williams, 20
The department is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call 941-932-9300.
A cash reward of up to $3,000 is also available for anonymous tips sent to Crime Stoppers. Those with information can visit manateecrimestoppers.com or call 866-634-8477 (TIPS).