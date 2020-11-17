Bradenton pet store among 18 in Florida that bought from breeders listed in Humane Society report

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – An investigator with the Humane Society of the United States traveled across the Midwest this July, visiting dozens of breeders licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Humane Society recently released new undercover footage from that investigation showing conditions at the breeding sites.

The Humane Society has been fighting to improve life for dogs raised in large-scale breeding sites. 8 On Your Side spoke with the Senior Director of the ongoing campaign.

“Pet store salespeople always have a pitch that tries to portray the puppies as coming from great places but what our undercover investigation found is that the cute puppy in the display case has a mother in a barren cage,” John Goodwin said. “We found one supplier who sold to a local Petland store who had dogs in barren cages. There was one who was just twirling in circles over and over again because that was the only activity he could engage in – he had gone completely cage crazy. That is the reality.”

Officials with the organization say the footage exposes conditions for dogs at Midwest breeders and add the dogs are later sold across the country. The Humane Society claims at least 18 Florida pet stores bought from breeders who were a part of the investigation, including one in Manatee County.

The Petland store off 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton was cited in the report, but the store contends it only buys from breeders who raise “quality pets.” The Bradenton store, in particular, has been at the center of 8 On Your Side stories in the past.

In 2017, Patricia Price of St. Petersburg told 8 On Your Side that Petland in Bradenton sold her a sick Shih Tzu. Price complained the puppy suffered seizures.

“Drooling, laying there, barely breathing,” Price described the symptoms.

Brunela Ronda had similar complaints in early 2019. She told us her puppy Bleu had a runny nose, constant cough and was lethargic. Nearly two years later, Ronda tells 8 On Your Side her puppy is still dealing with constant issues.

“She had pneumonia for three months. It took three months for her to heal. Thanks to her vet, they worked really really hard to get her to where she is now,” said Ronda.

8 On Your Side contacted the Bradenton pet store for comment Tuesday. The local franchise store is independently owned and operated.

This is the statement we received in its entirety:

“At Petland, the health and welfare of all our pets is our number one priority. We work closely with and take direction from respected, professional animal care personnel such as veterinarians, and local, state and federal animal agencies, all of whom frequent our stores and inspect our operations.

This continues to be a tired ploy every November from HSUS and is unfortunately expected as they try to meet their end-of-year fundraising goals. While they report they visited these breeders, most breeders will not allow anyone but USDA inspectors, AKC, state regulators and those promoting best practices on their property. It appears HSUS’ visits and inspections were outside property lines as they have done in the past.

The Petland store in Bradenton, Florida is an independently owned and operated franchise location. The owners actively visit breeders and purchase from breeders who go above and beyond the USDA minimum standards. In the state of Missouri, there are additional state standards that are stronger than USDA. The store did purchase only three puppies from the breeder in Missouri that HSUS claims they ‘investigated,’ but stopped buying from them in May.

Petland has continued attempts to have meaningful dialogue with HSUS and have urged them to contact us directly if they have any concerns or questions and, rather than engage in our open offer of productive discussion, they continue orchestrating exaggerated public “Gotchas.” Regardless, we take any allegation seriously and will investigate them accordingly.”

“We encourage shoppers to never buy a puppy in a pet store. Avoid buying puppies in pet stores, adopt from a rescue or shelter or seek out a responsible breeder who is proud to show you the mother dog and where she lives,” Goodwin recommended.