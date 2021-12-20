Bradenton officers who served in Kentucky deliver truckload of donations to tornado victims

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton police officers headed back to the community they used to serve in Kentucky this weekend to deliver some relief to those impacted by deadly tornadoes that recently swept through the area.

According to a post on the Bradenton Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers Chris and Logan Ellis used to work for the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky. The two officers moved to Florida and have been with the Bradenton Police Department since 2020.

But this weekend, the two officers packed up a truckload of donations and left Bradenton to head back to Kentucky to help the community they used to serve.

“They have many friends and family affected by the tornadoes and will spend time there volunteering in some of the hardest hit areas,” the police department’s Facebook post said.

More than 70 people died in Kentucky when tornadoes hit the state last weekend. The deadly tornadoes impacted four other states in addition to Kentucky.