TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist in Manatee County was killed after being hit by an SUV and a car Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 38-year-old Bradenton man was riding his motorcycle west on 3rd Avenue Northeast when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Upper Manatee River Road Northeast.

The FHP said the man ended up crashing into an SUV that was heading north on Upper Manatee River Road, causing him to be thrown from his vehicle and into the northbound lane.

He was then hit by a sedan that was directly behind the SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was injured, troopers said.

The FHP said it is still investigating the crash.