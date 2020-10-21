Bradenton motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after hit-and-run, FHP searching for other driver

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 31-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Jimmy Bynum is hospitalized with two broken legs – one of them is shattered. The veteran is undergoing multiple surgeries to repair his injuries.

The crash happened Monday night just before 8 o’clock at the intersection of 26th Street West and 38th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the entire crash. The video is graphic but the victim’s family feels it is important to show the severity of the crash because the driver didn’t stop.

“It is not OK by any means. They left him there for dead. If anyone has seen the video, he was laying lifeless in the road and they left,” the victim’s sister, Melissa Shelby, said.

Shelby went back to the scene the day after the crash. She ended up collecting evidence of her own including a broken tail light, a door handle and other bits and pieces of the Hyundai Sonata involved in the crash.

“Finding bits and pieces of the accident infuriated me. I felt like my brother wasn’t important or maybe this happens more often that I think that they just kind of brushed him to the side. I am not willing to let that go,” said Shelby.

The victim’s sister has been in constant contact with FHP to ensure the investigation is getting the attention she feels it deserves. Shelby will be turning over the evidence she found at the crash site to FHP investigators.

Troopers were out at the site of the crash canvassing the area Wednesday afternoon. An FHP spokesperson says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Lorron Strahorn lives a few hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said he and his wife heard the crash and were the first on the scene. Their cameras also captured the crash in its entirety. Strahorn jumped in to help the 31-year-old motorcyclist until paramedics arrived.

“It was very traumatizing. I was just yelling for somebody to call 911 and then I knew I had to do something right away because he looked like he was bleeding out, so I used a belt for a tourniquet on his upper thigh and then I just wrapped his shin with a towel and just put compression on it and I just held his hand and talked to him just telling him that he was going to be OK,” Strahorn said.

He is urging the other driver to come forward to authorities.

“Whoever did this – if you have the smallest amount of a heart, just admit it. Come out and just admit it,” Strahorn said. “People make mistakes, but this was a huge mistake and they need to make up and do what they need to do to try to make up for what they did because this was a horrible thing. He is very lucky to even be alive.”

“I want to find who did this,” said Shelby. “They deserve the consequences of this. It was their actions that did this.”

The victim’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or *347 (FHP).

