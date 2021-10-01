Bradenton man wins $1M top prize from scratch-off game

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man is the latest lucky Tampa Bay resident to win a top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 33-year-old Reginald Fields claimed the $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game. Fields chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Florida Lottery says he purchased his winning ticket from K & S Food Mart, located at 2615 9th Street West in Bradenton. The convenience store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets can be entered into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion. In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500. For more information, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.