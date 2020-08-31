LIVE NOW /
Bradenton man wins 1.5 million in lottery jackpot

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man won a $1.5 million prize from a Florida Lottery ticket he bought in July of 2020.

The Florida Lottery said Richard Wonders purchased the jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Cottage Mini Mart on 26th Street West in Bradenton.

Wonders chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,299,317. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next FLORIDA LOTTO drawing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $1.25 million jackpot.

