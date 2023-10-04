TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated John Schubert, III, 47, was accused of helping his parents break into the Capitol building and allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Schubert’s parents, Amy Schubert and John Schubert Jr., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct in 2021. The Illinois couple was sentenced to 18 months of probation, $500 in restitution and 100 hours of community service, on top of a fine, according to a report from Nexstar’s WGN.

An anonymous tip pointed federal investigators to the Schuberts. A search of Amy Schubert’s Google account revealed photos taken by the couple inside the Capitol and location data showing they were there the time of the unrest.

At the time of their arrest, John Schubert, Jr. told the FBI their son was there with them at the Capitol, but did not identify him by name. Agents travelled to Bradenton to interview the younger Schubert, but he “declined to provide information about his activities” on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

Schubert was arrested over two years later after agents identified him as a man who appeared in several photos on Amy Schubert’s Google account. He was also captured by security cameras “at various locations” inside the Capitol, according to the DOJ.

Before he entered the Capitol, prosecutors allege Schubert “pushed the police barriers and appeared to be encouraging other rioters to breach the police barricades.” He was accused of pushing one officer and “throwing a punch” at another, according to the DOJ.

Security camera footage obtained by the FBI showed Schubert climb through a broken window at 2:21 p.m., illegally entering the Capitol. Once inside, he helped his parents in behind him, court documents state.

Photos of Schubert and his father obtained from Amy Schubert’s Google account (DOJ)

CCTV footage of Schubert in the Capitol rotunda. (DOJ)

Schubert (circled in red) in the Upper House Door area. (DOJ)

Schubert (circled in red) helping his parents climb through a broken window into the Capitol. (DOJ)

Schubert climbing through a broken window into the Capitol. (DOJ)

Screenshots from YouTube video showing Amy Schubert wearing jacket with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL logo (DOJ)

Schubert was allegedly caught on camera entering the Rotunda and Statuary Hall before reaching the Upper House Door area. According to the DOJ, Schubert left the Capitol just before 3 p.m.

Schubert was charged with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He was also slapped with several misdemeanor charges including the following offenses:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Schubert is expected to make his first court appearance in the Middle District of Florida.