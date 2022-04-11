TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for manufacturing counterfeit currency on Monday.

According to the plea agreement, 58-year-old Anthony Wayne Smith made U.S. Federal Reserve notes at his home. During a search warrant law enforcement found a large quantity of counterfeit notes hidden throughout the home, along with texturized printing paper and printers.

Authorities also found digital images of U.S. Federal Reserve notes on Smith’s laptop.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 14. He handed over a firearm and ammunition found in his home during the search as well.