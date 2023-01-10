BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man who has been missing for days.

Deputies are searching for Justin Darr, 39, of Bradenton.

According to an MCSO release, Darr has been out of contact with his family for days.

When his house was searched, Darr was missing, and his pets were found having not been cared for a while.

Deputies said the man’s family believes he “could be in some type of trouble.”

“Family members say is extremely out of character for him to [disappear],” the sheriff’s office said.

Darr is described as being 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 205 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.