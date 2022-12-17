WEST SAMOSET, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of US-41 and 33rd Avenue East at 1:05 p.m.

FHP said the motorcyclist was heading north on US-41 and entered the intersection at the same time as a SUV in the southbound lanes was attempting to turn left onto 33rd Avenue East. The two vehicles collided, causing the motorcycle to flip and crash into a nearby fence.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. The driver of the SUV – a 68-year-old man from Bradenton – sustained minor injuries.

FHP said it is not known if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The traffic homicide unit is still investigating the crash.